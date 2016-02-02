Rosy-Hued: L’Occitane Launches Rose et Reines Secret Jardin Collection

Perfectly in time to celebrate the month of love, as they call it, L’Occitane has launched its newest collection—Rose et Reines Secret Jardin, in which the floral notes of rose, and the fresh, green notes of cassis and bergamot play central roles.

Four bath and body products feature in this range—an Eau De Toilette, a perfumed gel {that you can dab onto those pulse points—or even at the ends of your hair!}, a shower foam, and a light body milk.

Could this be the perfect way to prep and preen for Valentine’s Day? We think so.

Where: Find a complete list of stores here.

Price: Starting at INR 1,390

Find out more about L’Occitane here.