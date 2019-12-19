Route 04: Choose the Path of Cheap Booze and Bites

Try the various flavours of shisha; they are amazing. The service is pretty prompt, the ambience, pleasant, and the place is a delight for any rock or metal lover; they play great music. This is your spot to relax at after a hard day’s work. They also have a Transformer Bumblebee installation in the restaurant, which we found slightly odd, but awesome, nonetheless.

You can try any of their pizzas; the crusts are thin and really crispy. Other than that, the Mushroom Poutine is a delight to have with the Pina Colada.