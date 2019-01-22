A cute little cafe in a Forest Lane, as soon as you enter this place the ambience of Routine Affair takes over you! Though I went there on a Sunday evening, I suggest you try this place during the weekends. The entire set up of this cafe lights up the mood. There are fairly enough food options and yes, this place is a delight for Hookah lovers. Though they don't serve alcohol but the food options offered are pretty decent. Do check this place out during winters since it's an open air area that might not be a great choice for Summers but ideal for winters!
Check Out This Cute Little Cafe For Good Food And A Fun Evening With Friends!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GHITORNI
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The only thing I was disappointed about was the music that was being played which was not going with the vibe of the cafe.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Routine Affair
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GHITORNI
Comments (0)