A Stunning Rooftop & Meaty Burgers: This New Restaurant Is An Insta Dream Come True

Routine Affair is a month-old restaurant hidden amidst the farmhouses on MG Road. We also love that it's at a walking distance from the Ghitorni metro station (places that side of town don't tend to be).

This restaurant's ambience definitely has to be one of its biggest strengths. It's almost a cross between a Goan shack and a beautiful Greek hotel. On the ground floor you'll notice various booths with colourful cushions, wooden and pop culture-related wall art and a humble live music stage. If you thought that this floor was impressive, Routine Affair's rooftop will blow your mind.

The rooftop has a number of these booth type sections made snug with massive cushions and an angithi near every table. They've got a bar and a small indoor seating space here, and another section on top with a pool table. Since we have a never-ending love affair with pretty outdoor spaces, we found ourselves a spot on their rooftop.

Their menu is a mix of thin-crust pizza, pasta, curries, burgers and sandwiches. We opted for the Miami Marlins burger and the Eminem veg sandwich (since they're known for their sandwiches and burgers). The giant burger has a meaty (and heavy), patty and the portion size is also quite impressive. Compared to this, the sandwich didn't seem as extraordinary but it still was fresh and loaded with crunchy veggies.