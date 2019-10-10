Royal China Has Its Sway In The Lanes Of Nehru Place

Recently, we visited Royal China to enjoy their amazing Chinese/ Seafood and Tibetan cuisine. The place is on the 16th floor of Eros Corporate Tower. The restaurant is spacious and has an amazing dining vibe. From here you could see the places around. The view from the restaurant is amazing. In mocktail we had, - Watermelon cooler - Virgin Sangria - Apple cinnamon drink - exact name I don't remember. These were amazing and we loved the taste. For starters we had, - Prawn and chive dumpling - Chicken and chive dumpling - Truffle and edamame dumpling These were authentic and so amazing. We loved the way the dumplings were prepared and served. In appetizers we had, - Spare ribs with BBQ sauce - this was juicy - Fried soft corn curd - it was yummy Then we had - Veg Hakka noodles - Chicken fried rice - Sliced fish in chilli oil and spring onion - Flaming chicken in superior sauce - Stir-fried mixed vegetable The non-veg main course was really good. We loved the way the flaming chicken was presented. The fish had that sizzler presentation. For dessert we had, - Banana toffee fritters - Chocolate mud cake A sweet end to our meal.