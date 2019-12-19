Score Boxes Of Chocolate Potatochips & Nama Chocolates At Royce'

Royce’ takes the concept of ‘chocolate chip’ to a whole new level, quite literally at that. Imagine chocolate. Then imagine a crinkled potato chip {not unlike Uncle Chipps in appearance}. Now put them together and you come up with their signature Potatochip Chocolate. It is essentially a potato chip coated with chocolate on one side. The saltiness of the potato chip juxtaposed with the milky, sweet chocolate coating makes for a very unusual taste that leaves you wanting more.

Nama Chocolate is another signature product that comes in a range of flavours such as Milk {Au Lait}, White or Ghana Bitter. The emphasis of the Nama range is on its melt-in-the-mouth texture – chocolate so smooth and creamy that it simply glides down your throat, but not before treating your gustatory sensors to an explosion of flavour. It comes in a square box with rectangle cut pieces of chocolate {20 in a box}.

It is worth noting that Royce’ places a clear emphasis on packaging – all Nama Chocolate boxes, in addition to being multi-layered, are encased in a thermal bag in which they also place a frozen gel packet. Its objective is to ensure that the chocolate is kept at a steady 10 degrees till you store it in your fridge.