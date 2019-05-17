The European Feel Of This Cafe Will Makes You Fall in love

The European feel of this cafe is exactly what makes you fall in love with this place as soon as you step in. They have a cute little bakery inside if you wanna grab a piece of one of the yummiest cheesecake. You can sit inside during Summers or sit in the open area if the weather is nice. Rustique is a good place to go with your bae with some mushy jazz music playing in the background and their lip-smacking food options. I tried their Falafel platter with Spinach dip, English Pot Roast Chicken with Prunes along with Orange Mint Mojito and Cucumber Mint Cooler which was cool and refreshing, just what one needs in this hot weather.