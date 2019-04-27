Rustique: Your Go to Place for A Romantic Evening

Rustique, a cafe and bistro in Essex farms is one the best place in terms of hospitality and lip-smacking coffee and flavorsome delicacies. The place welcomes you with a mouthwatering bakery, from lemon macaroon to classic cheesecake, everything is covered with an authentic touch. The cafe furnishes the vibe of an English cafe where you can enjoy your Quadro Formmagi pizza over a cup of Vienna. If this was not enough, the place gives you more reason to love it. Their service is quick and staff is well informed about the dishes and all the drinks are top notch. The staff is well behaved and their hospitality is one to remember for a long time. The place's well lit alfresco space gives you more reason to pick it for your date and the outside area is also apt for organising small get-togethers and parties.