Sadar Bazaar and Gopinath Market have just the right stuff for winter, and if you’re an adventure buff, then this is your budget option.
Boots, Jackets And Sleeping Bags At Sadar Bazaar, Dilli Cantt.
Drilling It In
The cantonment area can be a great place to walk around in: there’s lesser pollution, more greenery and lots of peacocks to chill with. And it’s also a great place to get some boots on or prepare for that trek you’ve been wanting to go for.
The best part: since these stores {in the Sadar Bazaar or Gopinath Market} cater to army folk, they have amazingly low prices.
Rank And File
With rows and rows of jackets, wind cheaters, and parkas, Sadar is our go-to option for some camo winter wear. They’re sturdy and are high on the style quotient, having been romanticised by modern cinema. The prices are from anywhere between INR 600 – INR 1,400.
We have been getting our DMS {army} boots from here too; lighter variants are available at around INR 1,000. You can also get jackets and other apparel made to your tastes and design, but mostly in khaki.
Trek Trails
Aside from sleeping bags and water bottles from Quechua, the local stores in Sadar also have a lot of sleeping bags and trekking gear that is brought in from Dehradun. They have a range of different qualities and you can pick up camping equipment at low prices.
We are especially in love with the camouflaged trekking bags. That’s on our to-buy lists for next time.
Photos: Kasturi Roy/LBB
