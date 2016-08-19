Ladies, listen up: We know running solo in the city can be daunting, so we’ve rounded up a few tracks where you can work out stress-free. So get your shoes on and go!
8 Safe Running Tracks For Women In Delhi And Gurgaon
Siri Fort Sports Complex
Centrally located and high on security, Siri Fort Sports Complex is one of the best running tracks in town, especially for women. Their track is even, wide, with plenty of space, and well-maintained. They have temporary membership that you can opt for, but since that’s tricky, just go for a day pass that comes at INR 57.
Saket Sports Complex
If you’re a member, you can run all you want at no cost, but for those who aren’t, they offer a day pass at INR 57. It’s easy to access, too, both by road and metro, so head on over for an early morning run.
Lodi Gardens
Not only is this iconic park safe for running, the vibe here really makes you feel like working out. The park is filled with yoga enthusiasts, Circuit Training fanatics, karate kids and old-school joggers; talk about motivation. With botanical gardens, a tiny gym and a little bit of history, the tracks at Lodi Garden, about two kilometres long, are perfect for an early morning run.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Complex
JNU consists of long winding roads and plenty of greenery that make for an excellent morning run. They have multiple entrances so it makes for easy {and free} access, and the guards at the gate filter everyone coming in, so you can trust you’re safe. The complex is well-lit at night as well, so bookmark this for a post-work run.
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
State-of-the-art facilities and nine tracks to run on; this one is for the real fitness freaks. They have a coach in case you want guidance {at an extra cost}, but if you’re just looking to get some serious legwork in, their quarterly pass is offered at INR 100 a month.
IIT Complex
Not traditionally a running track, but IIT is filled with spaces to run in. The complex is gated {just talk to the guard at the gate}, so they have plenty of security. If you’re looking for a quiet space for your work out, this is it. Plus it’s free of cost.
A.N. Jha Deer Park
With the picturesque Hauz Khas fort and lake as your backdrop, Deer Park is a well-maintained and expansive place to run. There are defined paths for walking and running, with undulations here and there for a good run. Also, it’s free of cost.
Leisure Valley Park
Although at one point this one used to be a lot more lush and beautifully maintained, Leisure Valley Park is still one of the safer options for female runners in G-Town. With a running trail that covers about two kms, there are three major entrances to this park, and no matter which one you take, we suggest you stop by Roots Café inside for a quick bite of poha and chai after your run.
#LBBTip
The ground here is fairly bumpy, and has quite a few inclines, which makes the run a bit more challenging.
