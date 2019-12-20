Sahitya Akademi Bookstore: Cheap-Ing Out All The Literary Richness

Known for their fresh new books at really good prices, Sahitya Akademi is one of those bookstores from where you can come out with a heavy carry bag and an equally heavy purse. It won't burn a hole in your pocket. From books on modern Indian literature to extensive writings by Indian authors, this library holds to its word in promoting Indian literature. One can find rare recordings and DVDs and let me tell you, those are surely a gem. The books are divided into stacks of different languages. Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya, Bengali and many more languages to choose from. Best for people who are into serious readings of literature and are looking for research materials. No, you won't find American or British literature or any of your mainstream fiction. Its all about Indian literature and the best of it. Go get your taste of Indian writings here. Ps: If you want a subscription for their journal, it's pretty cheap and easy to acquire. Don't miss it out.