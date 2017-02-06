Saidulajab’s Many Eateries Will Have You Spoilt For Choice

We have the perfect Sunday plan for you. Picnic at the Garden of Five Senses and then go on an eating spree as you check out the best that these amazing cafes around the area have to offer.

Rose Cafe

This one is cute {even if a little heavy on the pocket} and the offerings won’t disappoint. My favourites here are the club sandwich, Mint Lemonade Infused With Kaffir Lime, Spaghetti Aglio Olio and Lemon Cake.

Cafes

Rose Cafe

4.1

2, Westend Marg, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

They’ve recently launched their new winter menu which features dishes such as Beetroot Hummus Tartine, Salted Caramel French Toast, Chocolate and Raspberry Tart and more. I love the roastery’s newest along with their classic coffee.

Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

4.4

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, Saket, New Delhi

Jugmug Thela

It brings you artisan chai and coffee from India and around the world. I recommend 12 Spice Masala Chai, Thai Coffee Ice Pops, the incredibly refreshing Sparkling Lemon Ice Tea and the homemade and healthy cookies.

Cafes

Jugmug Thela

4.1

Shed 4, Khasra 258, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi

Kathi Zone

It’s more than just kathis; they’ve recently added varieties of dosas, paranthas, chole kulche, rajma rice and much more.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kathi Zone

Near Made Easy Coaching Center, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi

