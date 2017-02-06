We have the perfect Sunday plan for you. Picnic at the Garden of Five Senses and then go on an eating spree as you check out the best that these amazing cafes around the area have to offer.
Saidulajab’s Many Eateries Will Have You Spoilt For Choice
Rose Cafe
This one is cute {even if a little heavy on the pocket} and the offerings won’t disappoint. My favourites here are the club sandwich, Mint Lemonade Infused With Kaffir Lime, Spaghetti Aglio Olio and Lemon Cake.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
They’ve recently launched their new winter menu which features dishes such as Beetroot Hummus Tartine, Salted Caramel French Toast, Chocolate and Raspberry Tart and more. I love the roastery’s newest along with their classic coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Jugmug Thela
It brings you artisan chai and coffee from India and around the world. I recommend 12 Spice Masala Chai, Thai Coffee Ice Pops, the incredibly refreshing Sparkling Lemon Ice Tea and the homemade and healthy cookies.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Kathi Zone
It’s more than just kathis; they’ve recently added varieties of dosas, paranthas, chole kulche, rajma rice and much more.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
