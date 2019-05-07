The food is awesome at Jamie's Pizzeria. Their must have food is: crostinis, press dough pizza ( I’ll suggest asking for the day’s special pizza as it’s worth trying), have tried Caesars salad and watermelon and feta cheese salad and both are lip-smacking good! Masala lemonade is worth ordering and it’s always tangy and fizzy and gives a zing!!!!
Salad Cravings?Get Fresh Caesar Salad & Watermelon With Feta Cheese Salad!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
