I really enjoy the sweet and decadent French toast here. Drizzled with salted caramel and strawberries, this is the perfect accompaniment to a cold brew or cappuccino.
Treat Yourself With The Salted Caramel French Toast At Blue Tokai
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Pair it with their sea salt mocha for a mix of chocolate and caramel.
Don't follow Google Maps to Blue Tokai, just check for directions when you reach Saket metro station.
