Treat Yourself With The Salted Caramel French Toast At Blue Tokai

Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Saket, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, Saket, New Delhi

View 6 Other Outlets

I liked

I really enjoy the sweet and decadent French toast here. Drizzled with salted caramel and strawberries, this is the perfect accompaniment to a cold brew or cappuccino.

Pro-tip

Pair it with their sea salt mocha for a mix of chocolate and caramel.

More info

Don't follow Google Maps to Blue Tokai, just check for directions when you reach Saket metro station.

Other Outlets

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3

A-15A Front, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

PVR Priya Complex , Shop 5, , Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Sushant Lok, Gurgaon

D-173, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 43, Gurgaon

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Gurugram, Haryana
4.5

Platina Tower, Opp. The Bristol Hotel, MG Road, Sector 28, Gurgaon

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.3

DLF Galleria Market, 2nd Floor, R-1, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.3

126, Diagonally Opp. Paytm Office, B Block, Sector 5, Noida

