Find Comfy Dress & Tunics At Shop No. 8 In Janpath Market!

Saluja Garments, a tiny little stall stacked to the wall of the entrance of the Janpath strip, has some of the nicest dresses in the market. What I really loved about this stall was that some of the prints and silhouettes I found on the hangers had a lovely, Indie vibe that made them look a lot more chic and expensive than they actually were. I loved the block-printed and tiny checkered dresses (things that reminded me of the smaller designer labels of Hauz Khas and Shahpur Jat), as well as the smart, pastel shirts and lightly embroidered kurtis that were absolutely perfect for a casual day at the office or lunch with a friend. You'll also find some lovely denim and shirt dresses. The nice thing is that, while you'll find a lot of affordable tunics, dresses and shirts in the market at fairly reasonable rates, people particular about their fabrics will be disappointed at finding a plethora of nylon, rayon and viscose. This little stall circumvents that dismay by having lovely breathable fabrics (primarily lighter cottons). It's a great place to get your summer wardrobe sorted if what you're after is staples.