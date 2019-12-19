India’s first tea boutique, San-Cha Tea lets you taste and buy over 35 varieties of tea – white, green, Oolong, black or flavoured.
Sit, Steep And Sip At San-Cha Tea Boutique
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Unique and Fresh
The boutique offers unique varieties of tea that are handpicked by experts. The tea is organic and sourced from the finest tea estates. Don’t take our word but maybe you’ll believe the Prime Minister’s? San-Cha provides tea to the PM’s office and packs teas for state visits {brew yourself a cup of their President’s tea and feel like a VVIP}.
The variety will make your head spin so if don’t know what to sip on, a trained sales team will assist you in choosing the right brew. They’ll also make a special cuppa for you, so be nice!
Not Just Tea
Their tea accessories are just as wonderful as the boutique itself. Ornate trays, hand-painted tea pots, infusers, colourful cup and saucer sets and strainers are available for sale in their stores.
They have a vibrantly packaged tea box too, perfect for gifting to your chai-obsessed friend, with five different types of tea. The price varies based on the type of teas you choose, but the starting price for the same is INR 2,300. San-Cha Tea is the answer to all your tea cravings and if you can’t visit the store, you can always shop online {they ship free worldwide for orders above USD 30}.
Steep away!
Price: 100gm packs start at INR 150 and goes up to INR 1600. Tea tastings and tea sessions are free
