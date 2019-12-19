Sit, Steep And Sip At San-Cha Tea Boutique

Their tea accessories are just as wonderful as the boutique itself. Ornate trays, hand-painted tea pots, infusers, colourful cup and saucer sets and strainers are available for sale in their stores.

They have a vibrantly packaged tea box too, perfect for gifting to your chai-obsessed friend, with five different types of tea. The price varies based on the type of teas you choose, but the starting price for the same is INR 2,300. San-Cha Tea is the answer to all your tea cravings and if you can’t visit the store, you can always shop online {they ship free worldwide for orders above USD 30}.

Steep away!

Price: 100gm packs start at INR 150 and goes up to INR 1600. Tea tastings and tea sessions are free

Find out more here.