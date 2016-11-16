Sanadige at Malcha Marg has a menu full of coastal delights like fried fish and baby corn pepper fry. They also have some interesting cocktails.
Sanadige's Malabar Parathas & Crab Masala Are To Die For
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Shortcut
Who Will Enjoy This Place The Most?
Sanadige spans multiple floors and is good for family outings and business meetings alike.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Located in the Commercial Centre of the Chanakyapuri region, Delhi just got its best ‘coastal cuisine’ restaurant.
With really beautiful and elegant interiors, the place promises to be an all round experience as soon you step inside.
Must Try
Fried Fish, Vegetable Stew, Appams, Mutton Curry, Chettinad Chicken, Malabar Parathas.
The general notion associated with coastal food is that it comprises only seafood and coconut. Proving this wrong and offering a rich variety of dishes from the coastal belt of Karnataka and the western ghats, Sanadige is here to give Delhiwallas a taste of authentic coastal food
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The aroma of the masala, the sound of spluttering mustard seeds and curry leaves, the taste of hot piping mutton stew and the touch of feather-light neer dosa – this food appeals to all senses.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Comments (0)