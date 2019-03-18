Sanadige's Seafood Platters & Ghee Roasts Are Second To None

Spanning three floors, Sanadige (a Bangalore import) at Malcha Marg offers a ton of seafood and meats infused with spices, fresh, fruity cocktails and a gorgeously-lit terrace.

Sanadige refers to a brass lamp, which is lit on special occasions, and the restaurant, pertaining to its name, does the job of lighting up your evening well, with its food and cocktails. Every meal here begins a welcome drink of spicy chilled Kokum Kadi. We recommend following this with the Seafood Platter so you can get a little bit of fish, prawn and crab (the mutton or seafood thalis are a good solution for this but they’re only available between Monday to Thursday).

The Chicken Ghee Roast, with a coating of thick gravy, was definitely one of the highlights of the meal—along with the kadi patta-heavy Mamsa Mutton Fry. The Anjal fish, too, was a winner, but the kaantas make it limited to only those who can skilfully handle fish bones without choking.

For mains, we hear the Bangda, Mangalorean Mutton Curry and Karavalli Jenji Curry are popular picks. Pair your mains with a Kerala Appam, a Malabari Paratha or our personal favourite, the Neer Dosa.

For dessert, look no further than the creamy Elaneer Payasam, served in a coconut-shaped bowl.

PS: It’s a good idea to end your meal here with the filter coffee but keep in mind, this is served in a cup and not the usual dabarahs and tumblers we’re used to drinking it in.

