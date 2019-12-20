Sandoz is a budget north Indian food chain across Delhi. They specialise in non vegetarian food and are mostly known for takeaway. Their Jail Road outlet serves some of the best food.
Hit Up Sandoz On Jail Road For Non-Vegetarian Food At Great Prices
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
Who Will Enjoy This Place The Most?
People who love chicken. It’s very light on the pocket also.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Sandoz is more like a refined dhaba. It is neat and clean. Nothing fancy to offer in ambience but great food.
Must Try
They serve easily one of the best Bhatti Chicken and Handi Chicken. The chicken is succulent and the aroma will keep you wanting more.
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
There are quite a few varieties of chicken and mutton dishes to choose from, across tandoori and gravy items. Their Mutton Keema Mattar is also worth trying out.
The best part is they serve food in the car as well, in case one doesn’t want to go and and sit in their tiny restaurant. The staff is quite quick and prompt and would be happy to help with the kind of food that satisfies your palate.
#LBBTip
There isn’t enough seating in their tiny restaurant, which one mostly finds full in the evenings, but one can park the car outside and ask the staff to serve the food there.
