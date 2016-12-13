Sandwich Factory, located in Mayur Vihar Phase-2, is famous for its different styles of garlic bread. If you haven’t tried it and live nearby, go try it out!
Try The Cheesy Bruschetta And Mexican Pizza At Sandwich Factory
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I
Shortcut
Who's It For?
Because it is rather budget-friendly, it’s great for students and fast food lovers.
Must-Try
Bruschetta
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The staff suggested we try the cheesy bruschetta and Mexican pizza, and both the dishes tasted great. The bruschetta was soft and fresh and the pizza had a nice thin crust that was neither too crispy nor too soft.
#LBBTip
Seating is rather limited here, so getting a reservation would be advisable.
