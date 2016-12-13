Try The Cheesy Bruschetta And Mexican Pizza At Sandwich Factory

Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwich Factory

Mayur Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

25-A, Pocket B, Mayur Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

Sandwich Factory, located in Mayur Vihar Phase-2, is famous for its different styles of garlic bread. If you haven’t tried it and live nearby, go try it out!

Who's It For?

Because it is rather budget-friendly, it’s great for students and fast food lovers.

Must-Try

Bruschetta

What Made Your Experience Awesome?

The staff suggested we try the cheesy bruschetta and Mexican pizza, and both the dishes tasted great. The bruschetta was soft and fresh and the pizza had a nice thin crust that was neither too crispy nor too soft.

#LBBTip

Seating is rather limited here, so getting a reservation would be advisable.

