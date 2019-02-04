A Small Place At Mayur Vihar Perfect For Chilling With Friends

Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwich Factory

Mayur Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

25-A, Pocket B, Mayur Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bruschetta is already a great dish and they know how to make it even better without changing its basic taste. The Sandwich Factory is a really good place to hang out with friends or a great place to throw a small party! Friendly staff members and they try there best to help us. Their speciality is chicken bruschetta. 😍😍

What Could Be Better?

The ambience is a bit small and crowded.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

