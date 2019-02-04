Bruschetta is already a great dish and they know how to make it even better without changing its basic taste. The Sandwich Factory is a really good place to hang out with friends or a great place to throw a small party! Friendly staff members and they try there best to help us. Their speciality is chicken bruschetta. 😍😍
A Small Place At Mayur Vihar Perfect For Chilling With Friends
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The ambience is a bit small and crowded.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Sandwich Factory
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I
Comments (0)