Mulled Wine, Delicious Salads & Pizza: Your Next Meal Should Be At Music & Mountains

Cafes

Music & Mountains Cafe

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Did You Like?

Rustic charming ambience with a vibe of a cozy mountain cafe with vintage decor, Music and Mountains is perfect for a quiet date over mulled wine or conversations over coffee with your best friend. Formerly known as Sakleys, this place is perfect for a winter scene, and we especially can't get enough of their delicious food, innovative cocktails and decadent desserts {you must try the eclairs!}

Got A Pro Tip?

Book yourself a meal right away, and enjoy an LBB Specials price on it! With a choice of vegetarian/chicken salad, choice of vegetarian/chicken pizza and a delicious glass of mulled wine, all you have to do is text your friends and plan your meal now!

More info

Try their warm winter cocktails and nachos while you're there! The drinks are soothing concoctions that are perfect for this winter chill and the nachos have a delicious set of toppings including cheese, jalapeños and chicken.

Other Outlets

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.4

DLF Galleria, 1st Floor, SF-93, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

