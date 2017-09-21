What A Knockout! Sign Up For MMA Classes At This Kickass Training Centre In Gurgaon

Mixed martial arts is not just another fitness trend, it’s here to stay. It’s important to get the techniques down perfectly so that you don’t injure yourself or others, so we’re really glad to see that Sanshinkan has certified trainers and is recognised by the Karate Association of India as well as the Ministry of Sports and Youth affairs.

When you opt for mixed martial arts you get to learn almost every sort of self defense and fighting technique there is, disciplines like Karate, Kung Fu, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, Judo and our personal favourite – kickboxing.