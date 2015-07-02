Sanskriti Foundation - A Mix Of Craft and Culture

It’s one of those times when we’ve got to stop and say out loud – where on earth did all this space come from? Find your way to Pillar 162 of the Metro on MG Road, and look around for a simple door sign for Anandgram. Sanskriti Foundation, at the far end of Anandgram, was built to cultivate and preserve arts and handicrafts {in a huge ass area too}. You’ll find exhibit rooms that make up museums, and artist residences that are critical in providing artisans an environment conducive for practicing their craft.

Our favourite was the Museum of Everyday Objects, which celebrates overlooked innovations in design, before product design even came into its own. The ceramics and enamel centre hold classes and workshops through the day, so you can {for once, proudly and publicly} make your own pot. Advanced classes can be organised here if you’re interested in Texturing, Metal Forming, and Basse Taille {an engraving art form}. We know we loved being here and looking in at their innovations, especially when visitors are so welcome here. If you know someone with a penchant for the arts, they can even apply for fellowships and residency programs.

Where: Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Anand Gram, Ghitorni {Soon after Pillar 162, towards Delhi}

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road

Price: Free entry. Tours for large groups must be organised in advance and are chargeable. Upon request, lunch and/or high tea can be arranged.

Contact: 011 6467 5042

You can also find more info here.