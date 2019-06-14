Santorini Feels In Agra? You’ve Got To Head To The Salt Cafe In Agra!

Cafes

The Salt Cafe

Basai, Uttar Pradesh
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-C, 3rd Floor, Fatehabad Road, Tajganj, Uttar Pradesh

What Makes It Awesome?

Never been to Santorini And Want Greece feels In Agra? The salt cafe in Agra has a Beautiful White and Blue themed Terrace with contemporary Interiors on the lower floor. The food is really good and what makes worth going are the Mocktails and Cocktails here. Also, you can go for private lunch meetings In their classy cabins. It’s a sure shot place for you to come for a lunch date or come enjoy your weekend here!

What Could Be Better?

The music Could be more lively Making the whole Ambience interesting.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

