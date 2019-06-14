Santorini Feels In Agra? You’ve Got To Head To The Salt Cafe In Agra!

Never been to Santorini And Want Greece feels In Agra? The salt cafe in Agra has a Beautiful White and Blue themed Terrace with contemporary Interiors on the lower floor. The food is really good and what makes worth going are the Mocktails and Cocktails here. Also, you can go for private lunch meetings In their classy cabins. It’s a sure shot place for you to come for a lunch date or come enjoy your weekend here!