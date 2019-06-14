Never been to Santorini And Want Greece feels In Agra? The salt cafe in Agra has a Beautiful White and Blue themed Terrace with contemporary Interiors on the lower floor. The food is really good and what makes worth going are the Mocktails and Cocktails here. Also, you can go for private lunch meetings In their classy cabins. It’s a sure shot place for you to come for a lunch date or come enjoy your weekend here!
Santorini Feels In Agra? You’ve Got To Head To The Salt Cafe In Agra!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
The music Could be more lively Making the whole Ambience interesting.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae
