Santorini Style Cafe & It's Organic Menu Is Just Right For Your Mood & Pocket

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Picket Lane

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M3M Cosmopolitan Mall, Ground Floor, R/2-002, Golf Course Road, Sector 66, Gurgaon

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Farm fresh food straight from their family-owned farm to the Cafe! Picket Lane has a variety in the Menu from pasta to sizzlers. And the organic produce just makes it more delicious. I recommend their smoothies and hand-tossed thin crust pizza. It's a small Cafe in M3M Cosmopolitan mall. If you are looking for a quiet or not so crowded area with great food this is your place. But most of all it's soo pocket-friendly. You can even club it with the offers available from the dining apps. Must visit this hidden gem in Gurgaon sector 62.

What Could Be Better?

Their AC doesn't seem to do the needful as it gets a little humid in Monsoon.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae

Cafes

Picket Lane

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M3M Cosmopolitan Mall, Ground Floor, R/2-002, Golf Course Road, Sector 66, Gurgaon

image-map-default