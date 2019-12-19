Santorini Style Cafe & It's Organic Menu Is Just Right For Your Mood & Pocket

Farm fresh food straight from their family-owned farm to the Cafe! Picket Lane has a variety in the Menu from pasta to sizzlers. And the organic produce just makes it more delicious. I recommend their smoothies and hand-tossed thin crust pizza. It's a small Cafe in M3M Cosmopolitan mall. If you are looking for a quiet or not so crowded area with great food this is your place. But most of all it's soo pocket-friendly. You can even club it with the offers available from the dining apps. Must visit this hidden gem in Gurgaon sector 62.