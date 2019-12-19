When In Amritsar Check Into This Hotel Near The Golden Temple

Saragarhi Sarai - This Sarai is built in the tribute of 21 Sikh Martyrs of Saragarhi war in 1897, the place is well decorated with the paintings and models of Sikh Martyrs. This place is just 750 metres away from the Golden Temple, with a great view. The staff is really polite and all the rooms are well maintained and hygiene. The room booking starts 14 days prior. How much room costs? Ac rooms will cost you INR 1100 per night (allow up to 4 people in a room with no extra charges)