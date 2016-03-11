Sarita Handa’s Fabrics and Furnishings are Ready to Floor

Having become a name to be reckoned with in the home textile field, Sarita Handa’s pieces still slay, when it comes to a sense of style, a keen eye for detail and innovative design.

Currently being continued by her daughter Suparna and son-in-law Rahul Puri, the Sarita Handa line is now exploring designs and techniques found in old artefacts and textiles, lying forgotten in museums, library collections and undiscovered markets of the world. What really stands out for us is the high quality of materials used in the pieces, as well as the amount of intricacy involved in their work.