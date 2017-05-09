Walking into RK Garments is like seeing a combination of Dilli Haat and Sarojini Nagar. Two birds with one stone. There's an amazing variety of leather footwear, and it's all kickass quality. From daily wear chappals to party-ready boots, you will find it all here. Looking for decor to quirk up your space? This is the place to hit.
Chappals, Boots And More: RK Garments In Sarojini Nagar Is The Place To Go
The Sarojini lanes are confusing as hell, but is there anything delhiites can't do?
Metro is the best option to reach, no parking issues stopping us. Do carry a big bag if you dont want small parcels to hold you back from doing any further shopping. Stay hydrated!
Don't forget to bargain.
