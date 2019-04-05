Satiate All Your Desi Dessert Cravings Over Here

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Cool Point Shahi Tukda

Jama Masjid, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

972, Bazaar Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Delhi is not new to any Dessert place and Cool Point Shahi Tukda is one of the places which has made Delhi heaven for all the dessert lovers. You will find Shahi Tukda in every corner of Jama Masjid but no one will serve you the one like Cool Point. It's loaded with Desi Ghee, nuts and lots of cream on top and can be fully enjoyed with a generous topping of rabri on it. For a sweet tooth, there cannot be any greater experience. They also have milk bottles and homemade mango ice cream which tastes of cream in every bite. Go there, have a plate of everything and you will understand why this place stands amongst the legends.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing that comes to the mind.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

Dessert Parlours

Cool Point Shahi Tukda

Jama Masjid, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

972, Bazaar Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default