Satiate All Your Desi Dessert Cravings Over Here

Delhi is not new to any Dessert place and Cool Point Shahi Tukda is one of the places which has made Delhi heaven for all the dessert lovers. You will find Shahi Tukda in every corner of Jama Masjid but no one will serve you the one like Cool Point. It's loaded with Desi Ghee, nuts and lots of cream on top and can be fully enjoyed with a generous topping of rabri on it. For a sweet tooth, there cannot be any greater experience. They also have milk bottles and homemade mango ice cream which tastes of cream in every bite. Go there, have a plate of everything and you will understand why this place stands amongst the legends.