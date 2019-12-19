Satisfy Your Asian Cravings At TCK In Cyber Hub!

For all Asian food lovers, TCK by The China Kitchen has opened on the ground floor in Cyber Hub. This restaurant brings in an array of flavours from the streets of Beijing. The atmosphere is inviting, with the buzz coming from the diners and the action from the show kitchens. After a great success in Delhi, Jack Aw Yong the curator of The China Kitchen in Hyatt Regency, TCK by The China Kitchen with a design concept of ‘dining around the kitchen’. This restaurant serves varieties of dimsums to starters for both veg and non-veg to mouth-watering main course dishes and desserts to die for! I would recommend you to try- - Sichuan Spicy Chicken Salad with Sesame - The Chinese Harvest - Wok Fried Garden Veggie with Garlic Sauce - Gongbao Chicken served with Chestnut, Cashew & Dried Chilli - Sichuan Pepper Chicken fillet with fresh mint & Dried Chilli - Egg Fried Rice - Tiramisu - Lychee Pannacotta - Banana Caramel Ice cream The Restaurant is open 7 days a week with a seating capacity of up to 75 guests. The Restaurant has also started a Sunday Brunch.