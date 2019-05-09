Satisfy Your Munching Needs At This Picturesque Cafe In Shimla

Cafes

Cafe Simla Times

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel Willow Banks, Mall Road, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Simla Times is a beautiful open-air cafe near Johnie Wax Museum Shimla. The sitting area is lovely but the views from the table are something worth visiting this cafe. One can see the vast valley while having their food. The pizza was definitely one of the best ones I have had ever.

What Could Be Better?

Lasagna was bit of a disappointment as it didn't taste even average. Cold coffee was also not upto the mark in taste, but overall the food quality was really good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

