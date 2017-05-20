Saravana Bhavan is one place that can't go wrong. Try their thaalis and pooris for a typical South Indian experience, or go for their wonderful variety of dosa. They also have freshly made ice-cream and mithai as dessert options which are drool-worthy!
Satiate Your South Indian Cravings At Saravana Bhavan
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
The place is usually jam packed- and not just over the weekends.
Get the Cola Fizz- Coca-Cola with fresh vanilla ice-cream. (Why don't more restaurants serve this?!) Also, try their Mysore Masala Dosa and the thaalis with pooris. They're a big hit.
The price for two is roughly around INR 1000. It's very hygienic but rich in ghee, so forget about your diet once you step inside.
