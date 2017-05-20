Satiate Your South Indian Cravings At Saravana Bhavan

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Saravana Bhavan

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Saravana Bhavan is one place that can't go wrong. Try their thaalis and pooris for a typical South Indian experience, or go for their wonderful variety of dosa. They also have freshly made ice-cream and mithai as dessert options which are drool-worthy!

What Could Be Better?

The place is usually jam packed- and not just over the weekends.

What's My Pro Tip?

Get the Cola Fizz- Coca-Cola with fresh vanilla ice-cream. (Why don't more restaurants serve this?!) Also, try their Mysore Masala Dosa and the thaalis with pooris. They're a big hit.

Anything Else?

The price for two is roughly around INR 1000. It's very hygienic but rich in ghee, so forget about your diet once you step inside.

Other Outlets

Hotel Saravana Bhavan

Janpath, New Delhi
4.4

50, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Saravana Bhavan

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi

Select Citywalk, 2nd Floor, Food Court, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Saravana Bhavan

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Hotel Saravana Bhavan

Janpath, New Delhi
4.4

50, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Saravana Bhavan

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi

Select Citywalk, 2nd Floor, Food Court, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default