Who would have thought of throwing in both sausages and wings into a bowl of biryani? Unsurprisingly, the combination was downright delicious.
This Biryani With Chicken Wings And Sausages Is A Hungry Carnivore's Dream
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Available Online
The wings, on their own were slightly bland. Would have been great had they been slathered with BBQ sauce.
FreshMenu's menu changes every day so you may have to wait till next week to indulge in this biryani. Keep an eye out!
It came with a bowl of gravy as is customary with traditional biryani. This mixed super well with the rice. However, the dish itself is more of a pulao than a biryani. This isn't a bad thing, just align your expectations accordingly.
