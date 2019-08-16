Savour Authentic Korean Delicacies At Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Masterchef Vladimir Villarba and Korean Chef Hu-Kyung Moon are showcasing their culinary excellence offering your taste buds a plethora of new flavours. The menu features some of the much loved favourites which are sure to refresh your palate.

Savour dishes like Dae ha jatjeup mu chim (king prawn and tenderloin salad with pine nut sauce), DakGalbi (stir-fried chicken with spicy sauce), Godeungeojorim (braised mackerel with radish), Galbi-Jjim (braised tenderloin in soy sauce), followed by some sweet indulgence like Yakgwa (Korean honey pastry) and SuJeongGwa (Korean ginger cinnamon tea).

