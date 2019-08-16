Spectra has introduced Korean cuisine to its all day dining menu where guests can savour the bold and fresh flavours of an array of dishes. The menu has been curated by Masterchef Vladimir Villarba under the guidance of Korean Chef Ho-Kyung Moon, keeping in mind the signature delicacies of Korean cuisine.
Savour Authentic Korean Delicacies At Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
What Is It?
Who Is It For?
Calling out all the gourmands who love the distinctive flavours of Korean cuisine or want to refresh their taste buds and try something new.
What Can I Expect?
Masterchef Vladimir Villarba and Korean Chef Hu-Kyung Moon are showcasing their culinary excellence offering your taste buds a plethora of new flavours. The menu features some of the much loved favourites which are sure to refresh your palate.
Savour dishes like Dae ha jatjeup mu chim (king prawn and tenderloin salad with pine nut sauce), DakGalbi (stir-fried chicken with spicy sauce), Godeungeojorim (braised mackerel with radish), Galbi-Jjim (braised tenderloin in soy sauce), followed by some sweet indulgence like Yakgwa (Korean honey pastry) and SuJeongGwa (Korean ginger cinnamon tea).
Anything Else?
The Korean menu will be part of the a-la-carte menu and will be open for lunch & dinner.
