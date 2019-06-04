Namaste Dilli beautifully captures the essence of food in Delhi. The moment you enter here, you will fall in love with the ambience- rustic interiors with so pretty paintings on the wall. The place is colourful and full of positive vibes. My top picks- 1. Chole Bhature- Masaledaar Chholey with fluffy Bhaturas. 2. Palak Patta Chaat- It was beautifully presented with meethi chutney, mint chutney and pomegranate seeds. It was crispy and flavorful. 3. Kulhad Cold Coffee- being a coffee lover, I loved every sip of it. It was rich and creamy coffee with a perfect amount of sweetness. 4. Tandoori Momos-finely minced filing of veggies with perfectly marinated momos-what else can one ask for? Totally loved every bite of it. The place is budget friendly and I am definitely come back again to savour these delicacies.
Savour Palak Patta Chaat, Kulhad Coffee & Chaat Platter
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
