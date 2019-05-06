Savour The Best Thai Fusion Food At Ziu

You just cannot miss Ziu Restaurant in Sangam Courtyard if you have been craving for amazing Thai food with great ambience. Not just the taste is great but also the presentation of the food is mind-blowing. Even the interiors of the restaurant are quite modern and appealing. Do try the Spicy Mocktails, Som Tam (Papaya Salad), EBI Tempura Sushi, Pad Kee Mao (noodles) and the amazing Coconut ice-cream. The best part of the food here is that it's been infused with modern as well as traditional flavours. Basically, you will get to experience something interesting with the regular Thai food. Go visit Ziu for relishing great Thai food and enjoy superb hospitality.