Unwind at Sawadhee Traditional Thai Spa

Behind and a little beyond Monkey Bar stands Sawadhee, a traditional Thai spa. The two-year-old establishment spans over 5000 sq ft and three floors, and has five single rooms and two couple rooms, complete with Jacuzzis, so you can chill with your SO post the treatment.

Known for their Thai body massages, Sawadhee boasts of a staff that has received training from Pevonia therapists. You can choose from a range of treatments including hot stone massages, deep tissue massages, and aromatherapy.

We opted for the 90 minute Sawadhee Signature Massage. Like all other massages, this one too starts with a brief foot scrub. You are then led to what will be your throne for the next one and a half hours. The masseuse starts gently with the legs and feet and works her way up, thoroughly, according to your desired level of pressure. The kneading is interspersed with the placement of heated potlis of Thai herbs, first along your spine, then your legs, arms and even the soles of your feet.

The massage is followed by a steam and spa session – all present in your private room itself. A pot of Thai tea then makes its way to you, putting you in a complete state of bliss. Complimentary detox water {a mix of cucumber, lemon, ginger and mint} is available in the lounge for anyone who wants some.

If you’re looking to put yourself in a deep state of relaxation, or are only looking for a mini break to rest your tired feet, you can always sign up for a pedicure or a foot reflexology session.

Price: Full body massage starting at INR 2200 plus taxes

Where: Plot no 3, Local Shopping Centre, Pkt C9, Vasant Kunj

Nearest metro station: Chattarpur

Contact: 011-40576340/41

For more details, visit their website here and their Facebook page here.