Drop By For Some Relaxing Therapeutic Massages In Vasant Kunj

Thailand like Spa Experience In South Delhi ♥️ A Spa Day with my Bestie is what I want for all my weekends ⁣⁣after visiting Sawadhee Spa! Got some therapeutic massage, relaxing foot reflexology and organic body scrub done!!⁣⁣ ⁣ They have beautifully decorated their exteriors with pleasing greenery whereas interiors will mesmerize you with decorations from Thai culture. ⁣ ⁣ I loved the professionalism and the fact that they provide you with such highly trained, experienced, certified, medically examined fit therapists who are great at therapies in one of the purest environment. They only use the best of products which are handmade. They offered a wide range of scrubs to choose from, varying from wine, chocolate, coffee, jasmine almond etc.⁣ ⁣ Services they offer are Aromatherapy Body Massage, Thai Body Massage, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Balinese Massage, Body Scrubs, Foot reflexology, Head & shoulders & many more. ⁣ ⁣ They're located in the poshest area of Vasant Kunj and is very popular among people of that area as well as Delhi. It has established itself as a leading provider of spa services in a short period of time.⁣ ⁣ With a varied range of complimentary services like sound therapy after a massage, aromatherapy and also you can have a nice herbal tea after the session. I'd suggest you should definitely spend some bucks on your body and wellness. Do visit them and let them pamper rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.⁣ #ifoundawesome