Say Cheese To This Delicious Cheesy Platter!

Mr Chillout is a quirky cafe serving amazing platters including our favourite - The cheese platter. It includes cheesy Maggi, cheese triangles, cheese rolls and cheese bath fries. In addition to this, they also serve wholesome combo meals including butter chicken and paneer makhani which are both fulfilling and pocket-friendly. That's not all, they even do some awesome tandoori items like soya chaap, paneer tikka etc. This cute yet stylish cafe complete with wall paintings and a multicuisine menu should be on your to-visit list!