Say Cheese To This Delicious Cheesy Platter!

Cafes

Mr Chill Out

Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

46, Guru Angad Nagar West, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mr Chillout is a quirky cafe serving amazing platters including our favourite - The cheese platter. It includes cheesy Maggi, cheese triangles, cheese rolls and cheese bath fries. In addition to this, they also serve wholesome combo meals including butter chicken and paneer makhani which are both fulfilling and pocket-friendly. That's not all, they even do some awesome tandoori items like soya chaap, paneer tikka etc. This cute yet stylish cafe complete with wall paintings and a multicuisine menu should be on your to-visit list!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

