Daily-wear usually translates to wearing the same old clothes that don't excite you that much and sometimes it's hard to come up with something interesting if you don't have enough inspiration. However, having some new additions to my dailywear always pushes me to try out new things and I really love these pieces for how comfortable and easy they are to wear and pair with so many of the things I love to wear on the daily!
Say Hello To Your New Effortless Daily-Wear Staples
Striped High Neck Top
A complete reach from my usual basics, this high neck top made me feel so comfortable in my clothing even though I was wary of being able to pull off at first. I love the use of vertical stripes that make me seem tall, and the cute floral embroidery is a cool edge to add to the outfit. I like to pair these with some of my favourite denims and sneakers or brogues for a simple and easy look!
Black Ikat Brogues with Tassels
I instantly fell in love with these shoes the moment I slipped them on. As someone who has a very particular taste in shoes and sneakers, I didn't see myself wearing something so different from my style and instantly having a liking for them. The prints on the indigo fabric fit with the perfectly complimentary tan trimmings and the tassels are such a great touch!
Comments (0)