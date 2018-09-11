This Brand's Awesome Stationery Box Has Everything You'd Need

img-gallery-featured
Stationery Stores

Scoobies

Sector 18, Noida
4.6

DLF Mall Of India, E-435, 3rd Floor, Plot M-03, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

Scoobies is a newly-launched Australian stationery brand with an array of colourful (yet functional) items that would make a perfect addition to your child's (and even your own) work-desk. 

What Makes It Awesome

Located inside the DLF Mall Of India, this new stationery store made us feel like an excited kid who's been let loose in a place full of cool and funky stuff. The usual pencils, sharpeners, tape dispensers, bags, erasers and calculators have all been given a colourful twist that you (or your little one) won’t be able to help but show off. We love that everything is non-toxic, eco-friendly and the quality is super-reliable.

We’re especially crushing on their stationery box, which has all the basic essentials (including owl pencils, rainbow gel pens, neon highlighters, 2-in-1 sharpeners and eraser, slap rulers, tape dispensers and cute badges).  

What Could Be Better

If you compare the prices of the products to their generic counterparts, you might find them a little overpriced. However, the quality is definitely good enough to make you want to splurge. 

Pro-Tip

Don't want to make the trip to Noida? You can buy their stationery box via LBB Specials.

Stationery Stores

Scoobies

Sector 18, Noida
4.6

DLF Mall Of India, E-435, 3rd Floor, Plot M-03, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default