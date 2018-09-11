Located inside the DLF Mall Of India, this new stationery store made us feel like an excited kid who's been let loose in a place full of cool and funky stuff. The usual pencils, sharpeners, tape dispensers, bags, erasers and calculators have all been given a colourful twist that you (or your little one) won’t be able to help but show off. We love that everything is non-toxic, eco-friendly and the quality is super-reliable.

We’re especially crushing on their stationery box, which has all the basic essentials (including owl pencils, rainbow gel pens, neon highlighters, 2-in-1 sharpeners and eraser, slap rulers, tape dispensers and cute badges).