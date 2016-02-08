Score One of a Kind Furniture in Amar Colony

A jumble of shops hidden away in one of the side lanes of Amar Colony, this furniture market, mostly run by second-generation Punjabi refugees, is a treasure trove for anyone looking for a good deal on one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture.

Along with all sorts of furniture in different styles such as colonial, modern, Rajasthani, and even art deco if you provide the details {and the dough}, they have quaint and kitschy relics from the past. We’re talking lanterns, plates, paintings {we saw a Klimt print we regret not picking up} and a large variety of hand-painted doorknobs.

We hear the pieces are sourced from Germany, the UK, and families all around Delhi, so the aesthetic varies. They can also work on brand new furniture to give it an ‘antique’ look. Endless possibilities? We think so.