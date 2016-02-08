Located behind Lady Shri Ram College, Amar Colony is Delhi’s best-kept {or maybe worst-kept} secret when it comes to antique and hardwood furniture {actual teak and sheesham} made on request, and second-hand furniture.
Score One of a Kind Furniture in Amar Colony
Shortcut
What is it?
A jumble of shops hidden away in one of the side lanes of Amar Colony, this furniture market, mostly run by second-generation Punjabi refugees, is a treasure trove for anyone looking for a good deal on one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture.
Along with all sorts of furniture in different styles such as colonial, modern, Rajasthani, and even art deco if you provide the details {and the dough}, they have quaint and kitschy relics from the past. We’re talking lanterns, plates, paintings {we saw a Klimt print we regret not picking up} and a large variety of hand-painted doorknobs.
We hear the pieces are sourced from Germany, the UK, and families all around Delhi, so the aesthetic varies. They can also work on brand new furniture to give it an ‘antique’ look. Endless possibilities? We think so.
Who is it for?
The budget ranges run from low to high, so you’ll run into all types of folks- from college kids looking to spruce up their studio apartments to middle-aged couples looking for four poster beds, dining tables and sofa sets.
#LBBTip
We recommend heading to the market with lots of time to spare, and a strong determination to haggle over prices. Satisfy your hunger pangs post-shopping at the momo stall located right adjacent to the market, or take a short rickshaw ride to Moolchand metro station and feast on the paranthas there.
Comments (0)