Score the Best of Crafts from All Over India at Jaypore

They’ve got Tamil Nadu’s traditional kanjeevaram sarees with iconic temple borders, chanderi sarees in silk and cotton woven by skilled artisans based in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, uppada silk sarees made from the age old jamdani technique, and lots more. Their all-white tussar silk chanderi silk sarees {by Kanish Bhargav}, cotton zari Dhakai jamdani sarees in summery shades, and hand-woven tassel sarees were some of our favourites from their collection.

If you’re looking to add some clothes to your summer wardrobe, they’ve got lovely kurtas and dupattas, tie-up linen pants, palazzos, linen tops, and dresses too.