Jaypore is your one-stop shop for curated crafts from across the country. Whether you’re looking for bidri silver jewellery {from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra}, bagru print kurtas {from Rajasthan}, or patan patola sarees {from Gujarat}, you’ll find plenty of options here.
Score the Best of Crafts from All Over India at Jaypore
Saree, Not Sorry
They’ve got Tamil Nadu’s traditional kanjeevaram sarees with iconic temple borders, chanderi sarees in silk and cotton woven by skilled artisans based in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, uppada silk sarees made from the age old jamdani technique, and lots more. Their all-white tussar silk chanderi silk sarees {by Kanish Bhargav}, cotton zari Dhakai jamdani sarees in summery shades, and hand-woven tassel sarees were some of our favourites from their collection.
If you’re looking to add some clothes to your summer wardrobe, they’ve got lovely kurtas and dupattas, tie-up linen pants, palazzos, linen tops, and dresses too.
Juttis and Jhumkas
Featuring tigri work {made of silver and wood}, Pachi karigari from Jaipur {made with glass stone, coloured metal leaves, and pearls}, stamping, enamelling, and lots more, Jaypore’s collection of jewellery is something that you should definitely scour through if you need some silver in your trinket box. {Or even if you’ve got some gifting to do.}
Want some juttis and mojris to add to your collection? They have those with Andhra Ikat, Kalamkari, and zari work.
Living the Rug Life
Jewellery and apparel is not where it stops, for Jaypore’s got a plethora of home textiles and décor items like rugs, quilts, dhurries, cushion covers, curtains, and bed linen that you can check out. The applique work cushions {by The Shop} and Kantha work silk cushion covers {by Enu Bhattacharya} were definitely something we’d pick for our home.
Plus, they’ve got some pretty cotton dhurries and embroidered rugs to add to your home as well.
