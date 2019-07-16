Want to make your evening special? Then you need to visit this cafe, Scooter on the wall. This is definitely a place worth trying. The Ambiance is just amazing and has comfy swings in addition to sofas which is quite inviting. Food is really good along with great service at a reasonable price.
This Pretty Little Place Serves Amazing Food With At An Affordable Price
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DHAULA KUAN
