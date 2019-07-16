This Pretty Little Place Serves Amazing Food With At An Affordable Price

Cafes

Scooter On The Wall

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-4, 1st Floor, Opp. IIT Main Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Want to make your evening special? Then you need to visit this cafe, Scooter on the wall. This is definitely a place worth trying. The Ambiance is just amazing and has comfy swings in addition to sofas which is quite inviting. Food is really good along with great service at a reasonable price.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

