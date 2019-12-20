Did You Know About This Quirky Decor & Apparel Store In Shahpur Jat?

If you’re in Shahpur Jat, you may want to take a break from all the shaadi shopping and check out some décor at Second Floor Studio. Right outside Dada Jungi House, this store stands tall and pretty and the interiors stay true to the first impression.

It’s one of the few home décor stores in Shahpur Jat that displays some really unique finds. Most of their products are quite eclectic and they've got décor, clothing, bags, notebooks, and accessories up for sale. They retail products of various brands like Nappa Dori, Pero, and Oliva Dar to name a few.

Coming to what we love here - Their hand painted cushions (starting at INR 3K) are extremely classy and would stand out on any couch they’re displayed on. They have some quirky furniture that you can show-off in your living room and some small funky knick-knacks like candle stands, photo frames, crockery you can absolutely drool over. We even came across some cute dairies and notebooks (INR 200 upwards), beauty products from Ayca, and the cutest ceramic trinkets (INR 500 upwards) at Second Floor Studio. Their varied collection of different items makes this store a haunt for picking up gifts too.

In case you're looking to add a few pieces to your wardrobe, check out their clothing line that looks rather summery. We loved their tunics in all shades of white but it is their colourful hand-printed stoles that stole our hearts.