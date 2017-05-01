You’ll find the Seema Sondhi Yoga Studio tucked inside Hauz Khas. A homely place, with a devoted following, there’s nothing quite like it in the capital. You’ll find a pick-and-mix of styles dotted across the morning and evening, Monday to Sunday. There’s Ashtanga, Vinyasa flow classes, both beginner and intermediate level, and there’s Yin yoga.
Seema Sondhi's Yoga Studio: Meditation On Movement
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 6500
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
A Little More About The Yoginis
Six months of training at home with a teacher later, Seema Sondhi started on her path to becoming a certified teacher, doing for her students what that teacher did for her. 23 years later she is still a student {she says}, and her path is now, as it always was, a growing, humbling journey.
We met their core trio of teachers – Seema, her sister Bindiya, and Anuska, from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bosnia respectively.
Go With The Flow
They have a mix of classes, such as yin, prenatal, vinyasa flow and ashtanga primary series. It’s a good mix of classes to suit beginners to advanced students. They mostly do more of a flow in all of their classes where they go from one asana to another with an added Vinyasa.
Yin yoga is focused on working the deeper muscles of the body and holding of the asanas; the Ashtanga primary series is a set of fixed poses which is taught the same the world over. They do more of a flow in all of their classes where they go from one asana to another with an added Vinyasa.
