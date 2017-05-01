Seema Sondhi's Yoga Studio: Meditation On Movement

They have a mix of classes, such as yin, prenatal, vinyasa flow and ashtanga primary series. It’s a good mix of classes to suit beginners to advanced students. They mostly do more of a flow in all of their classes where they go from one asana to another with an added Vinyasa.

This post was first published on Nico Journal.