When it comes to the variety of stores for women's fashion, one would feel that they would never run out of options. Select Citywalk Mall is one reason why we're sure that we would never run out of options as well as variety! Check out these diverse stores you can head out to for amazing options of women's wear.
Seraphine to Nicobar: Best of Women's Fashion
La Senza
They’ve got the best in lingerie, be it comfort or style. What we love is the wide range of options available in undergarments and nightwear and the fact that they have some super attractive offers all year round!
Cover Story
Dresses, tops, skirts, pants, jeans, jackets or even shoes, they’re one of the best of high fashion brands that are super stylish and affordable too!
- Upwards: ₹ 400
Promod
We’re huge fans of the boho-chic collection at this store! If you love free-flowing, printed skirts, dresses and tunics, this brand comes highly recommended.
Seraphine
This British brand is the epitome of comfort and great aesthetic in maternity wear. They've got everything from comfortable maxi dresses (and even silk floor-length gowns that can be worn during occasions), skirts, flowy tops, and shirt blouses to pants, leggings, and trousers with stretch waistbands to ensure comfort at all times.
Zara
Who doesn’t love Zara! Walking into this store is an instant mood lifter. The next time you’re feeling low, allow the printed tees, ripped denims and boho dresses at this high fashion store to make your world all right.
Mango
Light colours and trendy designs make for the best casual wear wardrobe, while their formal shirts and tunics come in interesting cuts and prints. We love them for their comfort, style and trend factor.
Pantaloons
A favourite since years, this store still remains to be a great shopping experience. Walk in to choose from a wide range of beautiful, trendy dresses, tops, tunics, denims and much more. If you’re looking for great daily wear dresses within a budget, Pantaloons is the place to be!
Aldo
If you're looking for comfortable, nude-coloured footwear, you must check out this Aldo store. They have wedges, heels, and flats that you can rock every day.
Recommended for: semi-formal footwear.
Steve Madden
Shoe shopping? Don't forget to drop by Steve Madden for some beautiful black flats or high heels! We’ve always loved them for their ground-breaking fashion.
FabIndia
If you enter the Fabindia store, I'm sure you won't leave empty-handed. Their prints look good on everybody!
Recommended for: comfortable, printed bottoms and tops.
Nicobar
We’ve always loved Nicobar‘s easy-breezy dresses and their minimal {but stylish} home decor pieces, and couldn’t be more happy to find them at the new mall too. They’ve also launched their new stunning tropical-themed cafe – NicoCaara, which makes us want to drop by the store ASAP.
Superdry
Comfortable, casual and super trendy, the collection at this store is always on point. We love the sweatshirts and tees here, and the fact that they balance sporty wear with style is one of our favourite things about them.
Van Heusen
Head to this store to shop for an office wardrobe that’ll definitely impress those bosses. We personally love their crisp shirts and blazer suits.
Dune
The Dune store is a delight to look at. Not only do they have an awesome range of footwear, but it's also a creatively designed store!
Recommended for: heels, wedges, strappy sandals, and bags.
H&M
Covering three floors of the mall is the very popular H&M store! Get yourself some affordable solid and graphic t-shirts (range starts at INR 200) for a chill outfit. They also have some really cool mom jeans and boyfriend jeans which are super trendy right now!
