An average mall would give you just those usual regular options when it comes to men's fashion. It can either be regular formal office wear, and a couple of options for casual block colors. That changes completely if you're in Select Citywalk Mall. Just head to one of the many options you have for men's fashion!
From Levi's to Chokore: Best of Men's Fashion
Chokore
Chokore, centred on the world of squares, offers a wide range of accessories for men and women such as pocket squares, ties, cravats, cufflinks, collar accessories, scarves, stoles, bags and more. With a focus on Indian design elements, which is their USP, they also have apparel for men including kurtas, casual shirts and exclusive sets for gifting.
Louis Philippe
Louis Philippe is known for its premium line of office wear, but their store is also a goldmine if you've got a wedding in the family coming up and want to go for elegant instead of blingy. Keep up with the stores for their rapidly changing new collections!
US Polo
With colourful round neck and collared tees, a variety of blue-hued shirts and comfortable chinos, U.S. Polo Assn. has a super cool spring-summer collection that is both casual and classic.
Levi's
Levi's has always been the world's go-to option for denim wear. Often, it's also just the perfect option to go and find your own look of the season! After all, denims never go out of fashion, and Levi's is our favorite place to find them.
Indian Terrain
Indian Terrain is a homegrown brand that does khaki trousers, madras check shirts, solid and distressed denim and uber-cool shorts that will keep you comfortable all day long. We like their collection of belts as well.
H&M
Spread across three floors; the brand might be more popular among women but, we suggest, it's even better for men. Offering great quality t-shirts, shirts, and shoes; head here for a quick makeover.
Superdry
Superdry, undoubtedly, is one of the coolest brands out there. The store stocks shirts, polos and hoodies (starting at INR 900), bottom wear like jeans, shorts, and joggers (starting at INR 2,000), footwear like flip flops and shoes (starting at INR 1,500) and you'll also find bags, caps, and belts here starting at INR 1,000.
Recommended for: Their statement t-shirts and for flip flops.
Zara
Zara has a chic collection of trousers, shirts, t-shirts, and more! A t-shirt here starts at around INR 1,800 and trousers start at around INR 2,500.
Recommended for: Everyday wear (if you want to look fly).
CK Jeans
We recommend Calvin Klein for the ultimate comfort when it comes to denims. The fact that they have some super trendy cuts and styles in store always wins them brownie points.
Brooks Brothers
If you're looking for premium shirts in solid colours or even checks, I recommend you check out Brooks Brothers! They're good for office wear and the range starts at INR 7,000. They also have trousers, shoes, and belts as well.
Scotch & Soda
We love Scotch & Soda’s elegant collection of shirts, trousers and blazers. Go for them if you’re looking for some inspiration from classic designs or want a vintage twist to your attire. Recommended for: office wear.
Ted Baker
This store houses signature Ted’s menswear which includes printed floral shirts, blazers, and jackets in neutral tones, fitted chinos, printed ties, bows and lot more.
