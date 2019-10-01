At LBB, we launched our #Selfmade campaign to put the spotlight on people, brands and places that are truly unique in their own way. For our Mumbai edition, we've selected creative entrepreneurs who are loved and celebrated locally. From chefs and restaurant owners, to singers and content creators, meet people who make Mumbai better.
8 #Selfmade Entrepreneurs From Mumbai You Ought To Know
CHINU VAZE
Who She Is: Bollywood's Favourite Chef, Author of "Party Like A Star" and hands-down the happiest person you'll ever meet!
What she likes to wear: Comfortable silhouettes but not without some experimenting - think: vibrant colours, prints & geometrical designs.
ADITI SHRIVASTAVA
Who She Is: Co-Founder Pocket Aces, Filtercopy - Your one stop destination for relatable, freshly brewed content (@filtercopy)
What she likes to wear: Easy, everyday Sarees, cutesy summer dresses, playful co-ords and a sunshine of a smile!
JONITA GANDHI
Who She Is: The voice behind many of Bollywood's super hit albums - Highway, Dangal, Chennai Express, Kick 2 and a gazillion more!
What she likes to wear: On-trend Top-wear with a pair of cutesy shorts, elegant ethnic prints, some kickass 90s trends - Bandanas, Polka Dots, Neon - but nothing without a pop of colour!
TANVI MEHRA
Who She Is: Founder, Tangerine Arts Studio - A super fun Yoga, Dance, Fitness and Workshop space (@tangerineartsstudio)
What she likes to wear: Fun t-shirts with a denim dungaree, cropped shirts (knotted at the waist) with shorts, striped/printed jumpsuits, button-down dresses and some minimal jewellery to top it all!
APRAJITA TOOR
Who She Is: Founder of her Label - "Aprajita Toor." It focuses on creating unique, expressive Indian sandals and wearables for women.
What she likes to wear: High-waisted pants with a tee and all things boho!
GAURI DEVIDAYAL
Who She Is: Founder, The Table - a sweet haven for Globally Inspired Food, Ranked #3 by Condestant Traveller India 2018.
What she likes to wear: Demure, elegant, well-structured dresses, easy overalls and fun silhouettes.
ROHINI RAMNATHAN
Who She Is: Radio Personality, known for her wit & humor > learn all you need to know about her here > https://www.instagram.com/rotalks/
What she likes to wear: Prints on prints (that actually look put-together), basic-fitted tops with statement pants/long skirts, graphic blazers (yes, that's a thing & bright dresses.
CHANDNI SAREEN
Who She Is: Super-cool Fashion Stylist based out of Mumbai > https://www.behance.net/ChandniSareen
What she likes to wear: Safe to say: she can rock anything with no extra effort but prefers: well-fitted silhouettes, faux chill attires (with a holographic touch) & oversized jackets paired with basic inners.
Comments (0)